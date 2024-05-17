IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $94.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.80.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

