Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $20.00

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.50 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.