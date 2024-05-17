Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Reddit from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Reddit from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at 56.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 48.13. Reddit has a 12-month low of 37.35 and a 12-month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.