China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %
CPHI opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.18.
About China Pharma
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.