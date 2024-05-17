Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

