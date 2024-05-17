Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Beyond Price Performance

BYON opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $799,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

