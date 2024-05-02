Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $112.70

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

