The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $476.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $476.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $438.00 price target (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $539.55.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $399.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.38. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

