The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Toro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Toro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,573,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTC opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. Toro has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Toro

(Get Free Report

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.