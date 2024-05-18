Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $56.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.57.

VCTR opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92. Victory Capital has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Victory Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

