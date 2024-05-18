RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

RxSight stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,600 in the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 176,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

