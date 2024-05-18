Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ALDX stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $234.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at $27,956,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at $27,956,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 127,512 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 233,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 269,061 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

