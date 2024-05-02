Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Stock Performance
Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
