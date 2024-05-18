StockNews.com Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.88.

Shares of ASND opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

