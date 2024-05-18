Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Price Target at $206.67

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $144,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381,882 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $70,498,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,605,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $144.54 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

