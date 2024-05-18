VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average is $196.17. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,633. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

