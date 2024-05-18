Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

VRCA opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 341,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

