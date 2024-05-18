Short Interest in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Increases By 8.4%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after buying an additional 45,501 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.16.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

