CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
