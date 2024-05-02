TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after buying an additional 485,105 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $136,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

