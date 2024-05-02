Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$10.50.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.10.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
