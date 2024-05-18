Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.