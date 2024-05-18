Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.24.
Several research firms have weighed in on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCID
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Lucid Group Price Performance
LCID opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.37.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.