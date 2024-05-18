Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

