UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $92.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,114 shares of company stock worth $2,171,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 167.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

