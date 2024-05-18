Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

