Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.17.

Shares of ATO opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

