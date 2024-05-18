Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $199.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

