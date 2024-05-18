Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $152.13

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

