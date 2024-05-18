Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATOS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.27. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

