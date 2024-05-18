Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Shares of ALL opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $83,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

