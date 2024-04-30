Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Price Performance

NYSE NEXA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 12,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEXA

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.