Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nexa Resources Price Performance
NYSE NEXA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 12,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
