Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EHAB. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Enhabit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHAB

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB stock remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 309,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Enhabit by 1,130.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 72.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.