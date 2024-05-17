Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,671. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.90 and its 200-day moving average is $310.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

