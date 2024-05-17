BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $22.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001417 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000891 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001232 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

