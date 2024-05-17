Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $50.03 during midday trading on Friday. 501,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,133. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

