Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Element Solutions stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 167,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.81.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
