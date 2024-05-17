Kickstand Ventures LLC. Purchases 30,453 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 0.81% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 144.5% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock remained flat at $45.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,103. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

