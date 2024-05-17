Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $202.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMS. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of WMS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.53. 244,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,574. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

