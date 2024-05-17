Cronos One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.77 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Cronos has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $10.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00054898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.