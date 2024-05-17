GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 3.4%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 4,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 118,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

GH Research Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in GH Research by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,172 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

