Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $284,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DYNF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. 308,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.