Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NYSEARCA:AUSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,917. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

