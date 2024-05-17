Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 7,393 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 333,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,166. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

