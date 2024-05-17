MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Up 15.8%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 12,797,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 7,777,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.75.

MetalNRG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.