Kickstand Ventures LLC. Takes $2.58 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. 2,343,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,701. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.