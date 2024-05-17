Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 18,811 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.54. 476,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,375. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

