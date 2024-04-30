Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of PFMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,623. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

