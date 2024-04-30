Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Insider Cedi Frederick Buys 11,748 Shares

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) insider Cedi Frederick purchased 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,543.40).

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

IHR stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 84.40 ($1.06). 914,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,709. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 77.10 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.85 ($1.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.52. The company has a market cap of £349.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.