iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 6,367,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283,900. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

