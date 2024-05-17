Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,770,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 152,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

